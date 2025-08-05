Seven people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash at Aurora intersection

AURORA, Colo. — Seven people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles at an Aurora intersection Monday night.

The incident happened around 8:43 p.m. at the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Sable Boulevard.

A spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department said seven people were taken to the hospital: four from one vehicle and three from the other. Firefighters had to extricate one of the victims, according to police.

According to Aurora PD, two people were taken to the hospital with "possible serious bodily injury," one person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and two people suffered minor injuries. The remaining two victims were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. A cause is not yet known; however, investigators do not believe there are any aggravating factors, such as speed or alcohol.

Westbound Mississippi is closed as investigators process the scene. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.