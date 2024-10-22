Report by Aurora police watchdog raises questions about shooting that killed Kilyn Lewis

AURORA, Colo. — Nearly five months after an Aurora police officer shot and killed an unarmed Black man outside of an apartment complex while trying to serve an arrest warrant, the city’s independent consent decree monitor has raised more questions about his death.

Kilyn Lewis was raising his hands in the air when Aurora police SWAT officer Michael Dieck shot the 37-year-old outside an apartment complex on May 23, according to body camera footage. Lewis died from a single gunshot wound two days later.

“I’m only one little voice and one little voice only, but I stand for my son and he did not deserve to die like that,” Lewis’ father, Robert, said at a rally outside the Aurora Municipal Center last week.

Lewis was a suspect in a May 5 first-degree attempted murder in Denver but was unarmed when Dieck fatally shot him.

The independent consent decree monitor was initially set up following the death of Elijah McClain to improve how Aurora officers use force and to decrease racially biased policing. IntegrAssure, a Florida-based firm that specializes in overseeing police departments, was hired as Aurora’s consent decree monitor.

