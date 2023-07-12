Watch Now
Prosecutors set to present evidence against Colorado dentist accused of poisoning his wife's shakes

Denver7
Posted at 10:32 PM, Jul 11, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Investigators say a Colorado dentist accused of killing his wife researched how to poison her and get away with it, searching online for answers to questions like "Is Arsenic Detectable in Autopsy?"

On Wednesday, prosecutors are set to present their evidence against James Craig to a judge to show that he should stand trial for first-degree murder in the death of Angela Craig in March.

According to court documents, police believe James Craig laced her pre-workout protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide, so he could be with a woman he was having an affair with.

His lawyer declined to comment on the allegations against him.

