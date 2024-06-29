Watch Now
Police searching for two people who allegedly ripped Pride flags off Aurora homes

The two also allegedly keyed a vehicle, slashed one of its tires and threw a rock through a window of a home.
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jun 28, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for two people who were allegedly involved in bias-motivated vandalism in an Aurora neighborhood.

The incident happened on June 22 near the 10000 block of E. 7th Avenue and 700 Galena Street.

According to the Aurora Police Department, two people ripped Pride flags off of two homes. They also allegedly keyed a vehicle, slashed one of its tires and threw a rock through a window of a home.

The two were caught on a Ring camera.

The two were last seen near Interstate 70 and Fulton Street.

There could be more victims, according to Aurora police. Anyone with information about the two people is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6000.

