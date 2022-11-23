Police searching for man accused of injuring child at Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of injuring a child.

The incident happened on July 4 at the Hearthstone at City Center apartments, located in the 900 block of South Hannibal Way. The man was also seen in the area on Oct. 16.

We are asking for the community's help ID'ing this man who on July 4 injured a child at the Hearthstone at City Center apartments.



If you have any info, contact

(720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP

Submit a tip online:

Aurora police did not provide details on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.