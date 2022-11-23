Watch Now
Police searching for man accused of injuring child at Aurora apartment complex

Aurora Police Department
Posted at 6:15 PM, Nov 22, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of injuring a child.

The incident happened on July 4 at the Hearthstone at City Center apartments, located in the 900 block of South Hannibal Way. The man was also seen in the area on Oct. 16.

Aurora police did not provide details on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

