Police searching for driver who drove into Aurora home, struck gas meter

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for the driver who drove into an Aurora home and struck a gas meter Friday evening, causing a "major gas leak."

The incident happened in the 14100 block of Dickenson Drive in the area of Iliff Station Road and Blackhawk Street.

Aurora Fire Rescue said Hazmat crews are working to stop the leak while Technical Rescue Teams are working to "shore up" the damage to the home. The fire department said Xcel Energy is en route and asked the community to avoid the area.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Police said the driver is currently unaccounted for.

This is a developing story.