Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Police searching for driver who drove into Aurora home, struck gas meter

Driver drives into Aurora home near Iliff & Blackhawk 2-9-24
Denver7
Driver drives into Aurora home near Iliff & Blackhawk 2-9-24
Driver drives into Aurora home near Iliff & Blackhawk 2-9-24
Driver drives into Aurora home near Iliff & Blackhawk 2-9-24
Driver drives into Aurora home near Iliff & Blackhawk 2-9-24
Posted at 9:41 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 23:55:18-05

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for the driver who drove into an Aurora home and struck a gas meter Friday evening, causing a "major gas leak."

The incident happened in the 14100 block of Dickenson Drive in the area of Iliff Station Road and Blackhawk Street.

Aurora Fire Rescue said Hazmat crews are working to stop the leak while Technical Rescue Teams are working to "shore up" the damage to the home. The fire department said Xcel Energy is en route and asked the community to avoid the area.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Police said the driver is currently unaccounted for.

This is a developing story.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7daystoendhunger.jpg

Community

Donate to help end hunger