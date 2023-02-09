Police: Person shot while chasing suspect who crashed into parked car then took off

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department says a person was shot after they chased a suspect who crashed into a parked car then took off.

The hit-and-run crash happened in the 600 block of South Potomac.

Aurora police say the shooting victim saw the suspect crash into a parked car then drive away. The victim then chased the suspect, according to Aurora PD.

The shooting happened during the car chase near 6th and Toledo.

The victim was shot in the arm and chest, and taken to the hospital by a neighbor. They are stable and speaking with investigators, the police department said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV.

An investigation is underway.