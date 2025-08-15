Police chase in Aurora ends in multi-vehicle crash at E. 40th Avenue and Tower Road, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A police chase shut down a portion of Tower Road in northeast Aurora following a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash took place just before 10 a.m., ending at E. 40th Avenue and Tower Road, according to officials from the Aurora Police Department.

Tower Road was shut down in both directions as police combed the scene, but the road reopened to all traffic by 10:41 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what led to the police chase in the first place, but police said the driver was in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.