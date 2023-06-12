Watch Now
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Aurora apartment fire, AFR says

Raquel Raclette/Unsplash
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jun 12, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire at an Aurora apartment building.

The fire broke out at a three-story apartment building in the neighborhood around 14th and Colfax, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Fire crews contained the fire to the kitchen.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to AFR.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

