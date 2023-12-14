Person appears to be thrown into back of white van in Aurora 'suspicious incident'

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a "suspicious incident" where a person appears to be thrown into the back of a white van.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road.

In the video, it appears a group of people are wrestling someone into the back of a white van. Investigators do not know the license plate or the van's direction of travel.

#APDAlert: We are asking for the public's assistance with a suspicious incident that we have now learned occurred around 9a this morning in the area of Chambers/Hampden. We are asking that anyone who has information about this vehicle or anyone involved to immediately call our… pic.twitter.com/jlSJyntcBQ — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 14, 2023

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Aurora PD's Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 303-739-6041. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.