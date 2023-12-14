Watch Now
Person appears to be thrown into back of white van in Aurora 'suspicious incident'

Posted at 5:44 PM, Dec 13, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a "suspicious incident" where a person appears to be thrown into the back of a white van.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road.

In the video, it appears a group of people are wrestling someone into the back of a white van. Investigators do not know the license plate or the van's direction of travel.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Aurora PD's Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 303-739-6041. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

