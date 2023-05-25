Watch Now
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Bicentennial Park in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle near Bicentennial Park in Aurora overnight Tuesday.

The crash happened around 1:49 a.m., roughly 100 feet east of the East Alameda Parkway and South Potomac Street intersection.

A 2016 Cadillac ATS was driving west on Alameda when it struck a man who was crossing south to north mid-block of Alameda, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his identity once next of kin have been notified.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Aurora police said.

Westbound Alameda was closed between Interstate 225 and Potomac Street for more than two hours due to the investigation. The roadway was reopened around 4 a.m., according to Aurora PD.

Neither speed nor impairment are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, Aurora PD said.

This is the 25th traffic-related fatality this year in Aurora.

