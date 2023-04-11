Pedestrian crossing street against signal fatally struck by trash truck in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian who was crossing the street against the crossing signal died days after he was hit by a trash truck in Aurora.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on April 4 near East Alameda Parkway and South Buckley Road. A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, and pronounced dead on April 7, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators determined the man was crossing Alameda Parkway on the east side of Buckley Road against the crossing signal when he was struck by a Suzuki trash truck that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the trash truck, as well as his passenger, were not injured, the police department said in a release.

Investigators say speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the crash. No charges are expected to be filed, according to Aurora police.

This is the 14th traffic-related death in Aurora this year, according to Aurora PD.