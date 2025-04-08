Only one Colorado hospital offers 'valuable but underused' treatment for rare, genetic cholesterol disorders

AURORA, Colo. — People who live with a high level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), known as "bad cholesterol," may have certain rare, genetic forms of cholesterol disorders that are often not diagnosed correctly. The chronic disorders are not connected to diet or exercise and can be deadly, with limited treatment options.

However, a unique form of treatment has the ability to filter the LDL out of a patient's bloodstream. That bad cholesterol can then be seen captured inside of a bag.

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Campus is the only facility in the entire state — and region — to offer Lipid Apheresis treatment. A study from the American Heart Association reports it is a "valuable but underused" option for eligible patients.

The process for lipid apheresis is similar to dialysis. Patients are connected to a machine, which draws blood out of one arm, filters out the bad cholesterol, and injects the blood back into the body through the other arm.

Diana Albertsen was determined to figure out what caused her three heart attacks — the first of which struck her when she was only 42 years-old in 2005. She was healthy and active, and on the hunt for answers.

According to Albertsen, certain doctors did not believe she was having a heart attack — something she attributes to a lack of understanding and research into heart disease and women.

"I have a high pain tolerance, and so I don't scream or yell or cry when I go into the hospital. I just tell them, flat out, 'I'm having a heart attack,' you know. And so I've learned that people have a tendency to question me," Albertsen said. "It's really a big issue when you consider how many women actually do die of heart attacks."

After her third heart attack, Albertsen said she was diagnosed with Lipoprotein(a), in addition to familial hypercholesterolemia. The genetic disorders create a high risk for cardiovascular disease.

For years, Albertsen lived dreading another heart attack. As a result of her three heart attacks, she had five stents put in and doctors were unsure of what to do next.

Then about two years ago, she learned lipid apheresis was an option.

"It was rough at first. I was scared to death. I don't think I would be here had I not seen another woman going through it," Albertsen said. "It isn't as scary, and knowing that this could keep me alive longer — My dad passed away at 62. I'm turning 62. So that reality has always been in the back of my head, you know? So it's like, okay, I want to make sure that I'm doing the best I can so that I can be around for all of my grandchildren and my children and my great grandchildren."

The treatment takes roughly three hours, and Albertsen comes into the Aurora facility every two weeks.

"It's taking the fat out of my body to help me live longer because the fat is what puts clots in my heart," Albertsen explained. "It's changed me completely. I don't have that fear."

According to UCHealth, the treatment can reduce LDL cholesterol in the blood by up to 80%, which dramatically lowers the risk of heart attack or stroke.

Dr. David Saxon is the medical director for lipid apheresis, as well as the co-director of the cardiometabolic and advanced lipid clinic at UCHealth.

"The overarching theme would be that these are patients who, although lifestyle — things like diet and exercise — are really important for these patients, they generally have significant genetic disorders. So something that they inherited from their parents, either from one parent or from both parents, that leads them to have a very severe cholesterol disorder that can result in things like early heart attacks or multiple heart attacks over the course of their lifetime," Saxon said.

Saxon called the lipid apheresis treatment "unique," and said patients will travel from different states to receive the treatment.

"Most of our referrals probably come from cardiologists, other providers. They gradually learn about it through certain means," Saxon said. "It's kind of like an oil change for your blood."

According to Saxon, by the time a patient returns for another treatment, their cholesterol levels will have built up yet again but not as high as they were initially.

"We certainly believe, and others across the country and the world believe, that this definitely reduces the risk of having heart attacks and probably therefore prolongs people's lives and prevents death," Saxon said.

The treatment can be covered by insurance, Saxon said. He added that UCHealth is happy to answer any questions about if this is the right treatment for a certain patient.