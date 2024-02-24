One person taken to hospital after vehicle strikes home in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a house in Aurora Friday evening.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 7th Avenue and Troy Street.

According to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR), an SUV struck the corner of a single-family home. AFR arrived and found one person trapped inside the SUV, which was on its side.

Firefighters were able to stabilize the damaged home and safely extricate the person, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported, according to AFR.