One person suffers minor injuries in Aurora apartment complex fire

AURORA, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a fire broke out at an Aurora apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) crews were dispatched to the Arterra Place Apartments, located near S. Buckley Road and E. Kentucky Avenue, around 2:30 p.m.

Seven AFR fire trucks responded to the apartment complex. The fire broke out in a storage cabinet on the covered patio of a top-floor unit and was quickly extinguished, according to the department.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, AFR said. Three other people were treated by emergency medical crews on-scene.

AFR credited the sprinkler system on the patio with preventing the fire from spreading into the apartment. The fire alarms also allowed everyone to safely evacuate.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigation is underway.

May marks National Building Safety Month. AFR is urging residents to test their smoke alarms every month. The department said batteries should be replaced at least once a year, while smoke alarms should be replaced every eight to 10 years.