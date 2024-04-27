One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Aurora Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and East 22nd Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The crash has shut down all northbound lanes of Airport at the intersection of Airport and Colfax. Southbound lanes remain open.

Investigators are processing the scene. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story.