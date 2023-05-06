One person injured in fire at Aurora storage facility

AURORA, Colo. — One person was injured in a fire at an Aurora storage facility Friday night.

The fire was reported around 8:45 p.m. at the Public Storage located at 565 North Hanover Way.

During their search of the building, firefighters found one person who had sustained injuries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. The person was treated by paramedics at the scene and was not taken to the hospital.

Three storage units were damaged.

An investigator is on the scene to conduct the fire investigation. There are no early indications as to what caused the blaze.



