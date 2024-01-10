One person injured in fire at Aurora residential building

AURORA, Colo, — One person was injured in a fire at an Aurora residential building Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to a fire near 17th Avenue and Oswego Street around 3:04 p.m. Crews arrived within minutes and found a three-story multi-family residential home with heavy smoke coming from the 2nd floor, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

One person was injured in the fire and taken to the hospital, AFR said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out and prevent further loss. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.