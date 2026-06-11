No serious injuries in fiery, two-vehicle crash in Aurora caused by driver running a red light, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora say a driver ran a red light before crashing into another vehicle and causing a fiery crash that luckily did not lead to serious injuries.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on East Hampden Avenue and South Fairplay Street, according to a news release from Aurora police.

An on-scene investigation determined that 28-year-old Mikael Gafi was driving a 2015 silver BMW X1 north on Fairplay when he ran a red light while turning right onto East Hampden.

Denver7 News at 1 p.m.

Police said Gafi was struck by a 2015 blue Subaru Legacy that was driving east on Hampden, which had a green light and the right of way.

The Subaru, driven by a 25-year-old Denver resident, caught fire after the collision, but both drivers were able to exit without serious injury, according to police.

Gafi was issued a summons for driving without valid registration, no proof of insurance and failing to obey a traffic control device, police said.