New initiative at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora provides opportunities for migrants

AURORA, Colo. — Out of more than 50 small businesses at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, one room on the second floor stands out.

On Tuesdays throughout January, the space is hosting an initiative called Finding Their Way where migrants are invited to sell goods and showcase their skills. Erin Streets, assistant general manager of Stanley Marketplace, said there are about a dozen migrants who participate and sell everything from sweets to dog leashes.

Streets said all of the migrants have a special event permit, so their work is on record with the city.

Speaking through a translator, Ava Eveas told Denver7 she has been in Colorado for two months after coming from Venezuela. She sells keychains and desserts.

Eveas said since arriving in Colorado, she has been overwhelmed by the generosity and support shown by her new neighbors. However, she and her husband have not been able to obtain work full-time. She hopes the sales from the initiative allow her family to collect some money and move forward.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays in January.