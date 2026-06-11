Motorcycle rider killed after losing control, crashing into a curb on Gun Club Road in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist died overnight after crashing into a curb on Gun Club Road in Aurora, a spokesperson for the police department said in a news release.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released, was going south on Gun Club Road when he lost control, slid across the roadway and struck a curb near the intersection with East Louisiana Parkway.

Denver7 News at 1 p.m.

Police said the rider, who was killed on impact, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once family has been notified.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by APD’s Traffic Investigations Unit.