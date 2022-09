AURORA, Colo. – Police need your help to find a woman who went missing in Aurora earlier this month.

Miracle, 19, was last seen at the Aurora Mall on Sept. 4, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a tan dress with flowers and a black wig with pink and blue streaks.

If you have seen her or know where she might be, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.