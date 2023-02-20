Meet Kathleen Hancock, Aurora's first Black female firefighter

AURORA, Colo. – When Kathleen Hancock joined the Aurora Fire Department 10 years ago, she became the first Black female firefighter in the department’s history.

“It wasn't until after speaking at our graduation that someone said, 'You know, a lot of people standing here today were waiting to see you succeed or fail.’ And I didn't get it until they said, 'You are the first African American female firefighter in Aurora'. For me, it wasn't about being proud, it was a shock,” Hancock said.

Hancock says she first became interested in firefighting while working in in another state.

“My journey started back in Tucson, Arizona, with Tucson Fire Department. I was, at that time, an athletic trainer working for a clinic and working at a high school. I treated a couple of fire chiefs and other captains, lieutenants. And when they came through at the time, they started talking to me about being in the fire department and trying out. But what led to it mostly afterwards was the unexpected death of my mother… so that changed things in my life,” Hancock said. “I knew my passion, my soul, my heart and everything that was instilled in me, that I could pretty much do this job, just like anyone else.”

Hancock, who was born and raised in Colorado, would eventually make her way back to her home state, where she made history.

“I had just spent 10 years in Tucson, how can you tell me, in this big diverse city, I'm the first African American female firefighter? But it also made me know... it's a platform that can be bridged,” she said. “And I've got two others behind me.”

Aurora FD now has three Black female firefighters, with Danielle Allen and Brooke Simms joining the department within the past five years.

“I think, for me, the greatest thing is continuing to learn about myself, learn about the city, learn about the wild, wild calls that we go on, and really how to problem solve,” Allen said. “So, it's just been consistent problem solving within those five years and the ability to have our department grow.”

Allen says when she goes out on calls, she is often met by surprised community members.

“You have women that have never seen a female firefighter, or have never seen a Black firefighter, and have never seen a Black female firefighter. So being able to be that 3D physical representation of like, ‘Oh, that's the thing I've never seen before’, it's really inspiring to have that effect on people,” Allen said.

For Brooke Simms, it took awhile to begin the career she loves.

“I got in by chance. My husband started applying for fire first. And at the time, we were in Austin. So we were applying to Austin Fire, and we were in a pool of like 1,500 applicants, and we did not get in,” Simms said.

Simms says she kept applying, and while planning a move to Colorado, she heard back from the Aurora Fire Department.

“Had a voice message from the background investigator for Aurora that they were moving forward with me in the process,” Simms said. “It’s the 24-hour shifts… it's that cooking meals together, running calls together. And so it's something that attracted me, but also that you just don't know what the day will look like.”

Simms and Allen say they were grateful to be met by Hancock when they joined the department.

“I knew her as the recruiter, right, and so had respect for her right off the bat. And then she became a friend, and then she became my sister” Simms said.

“I'm short, but she's tall. So the presence that she has when she walks into the room is one thing. But the second thing is just her nature of being down to earth, straightforward and always striving to do the right thing. And I think being in the presence of those people, they are transformative,” Allen said.

Even though Hancock, Allen, and Simms are close, they all say they can’t wait until their presence is no longer special and instead becomes the norm.