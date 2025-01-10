Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot outside his Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot outside his Aurora home Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 6:52 p.m. Thursday in the 20000 block of East 62nd Drive.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a man walked outside of his home when he saw a "suspicious" red van. An unknown person then started shooting at him.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora police.

Aurora PD said the suspect took off before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.