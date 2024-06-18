Watch Now
Man shot, seriously injured while inside vehicle in Aurora

Posted at 10:00 PM, Jun 17, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot while inside a vehicle in Aurora Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 16700 block of E. 32nd Avenue.

Aurora police said a man was shot while he was inside a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It is unclear if he was the driver or a passenger.

Two other people who were inside the car — a man and a woman — were not injured, according to Aurora PD.

An investigation is ongoing. Aurora PD said suspect information is not available at this time.

