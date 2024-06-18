Man shot, seriously injured while inside vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot while inside a vehicle in Aurora Monday evening.
The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 16700 block of E. 32nd Avenue.
Aurora police said a man was shot while he was inside a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It is unclear if he was the driver or a passenger.
Two other people who were inside the car — a man and a woman — were not injured, according to Aurora PD.
An investigation is ongoing. Aurora PD said suspect information is not available at this time.
