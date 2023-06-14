Man shot after interrupting teens who were trying to steal his vehicle, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — A man was shot in the leg after he interrupted a group of teens that was trying to steal his vehicle, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 18000 block of East Kentucky Avenue.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. He is currently stable, according to Aurora police.

The suspects ran away after the shooting, Aurora police said. Officers are searching the area, talking to witnesses and checking surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.