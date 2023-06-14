Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Man shot after interrupting teens who were trying to steal his vehicle, Aurora police say

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 11:45 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 01:48:42-04

AURORA, Colo. — A man was shot in the leg after he interrupted a group of teens that was trying to steal his vehicle, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 18000 block of East Kentucky Avenue.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. He is currently stable, according to Aurora police.

The suspects ran away after the shooting, Aurora police said. Officers are searching the area, talking to witnesses and checking surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NUGGETS CHAMPS PROMO.jpg

The Denver Nuggets are World Champions!