Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following shooting at Montview Park in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting at Montview Park in Aurora Thursday afternoon.

In a 3:42 p.m. social media post, the Aurora Police Department said investigators know of two suspects. One suspect was taken into custody, and the second is still wanted.

#APDAlert Officers are responding to a shooting at Montview Park.



An adult male has been shot and suffers life-threatening injuries. He has been transported to the hospital.



Police are aware of two suspects involved in the case. One of those suspects is in police custody.



— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 28, 2024

Aurora PD said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided.

This is a developing situation.