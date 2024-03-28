Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following shooting at Montview Park in Aurora

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Montview Park Aurora
Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 18:11:21-04

AURORA, Colo. — A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting at Montview Park in Aurora Thursday afternoon.

In a 3:42 p.m. social media post, the Aurora Police Department said investigators know of two suspects. One suspect was taken into custody, and the second is still wanted.

Aurora PD said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided.

This is a developing situation.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here