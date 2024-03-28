Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following shooting at Montview Park in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting at Montview Park in Aurora Thursday afternoon.
In a 3:42 p.m. social media post, the Aurora Police Department said investigators know of two suspects. One suspect was taken into custody, and the second is still wanted.
An adult male has been shot and suffers life-threatening injuries. He has been transported to the hospital.
Police are aware of two suspects involved in the case. One of those suspects is in police custody.
Aurora PD said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided.
This is a developing situation.
