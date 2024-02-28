Man found shot to death inside apartment in southwest Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment in southwest Aurora Tuesday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called out for a welfare check at an apartment in the 12600 block of East Pacific Circle around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the door to the apartment was open and the lights were on inside.

The officers performed a "safety check" and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Crime Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Aurora PD said investigators are in the area collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.