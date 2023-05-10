Man found shot in north Aurora neighborhood, dies from injuries

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a man's death as a homicide after he was found shot in a north Aurora neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a crash around 12:51 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Oakland Street. The 911 caller told dispatchers a pickup truck hit a parked car.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the driver's seat of the truck, according to Aurora PD. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Hospital staff determined that the man sustained a suspected gunshot wound, Aurora PD said in a release Tuesday. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.