Man dies from injuries after he was involved in crash at Aurora intersection

AURORA, Colo. — A man died from his injuries after he was involved in a crash at an Aurora intersection Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and South Old Tom Morris Road.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a Honda Civic was heading eastbound on E. Jewell Avenue when it turned left in front of a westbound Nissan Altima that was traveling "at a high rate of speed," and the two collided.

The sole occupant of the Honda — an adult male — was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to Aurora police. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity at a later time.

Aurora PD said the driver of the Nissan, an adult female, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is the first fatal crash of 2025, according to Aurora police.