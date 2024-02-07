Man crossing street outside of crosswalk struck, killed by pickup truck in northwest Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian who was not in the crosswalk was struck and killed by a pickup truck in northwest Aurora Tuesday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to a report of a crash on East 6th Avenue near Kenton Street around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old Aurora man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his identity at a later time.

Investigators say the man was walking south across 6th Avenue when he was struck by a silver Chevrolet pickup truck that was traveling eastbound. The man was not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to Aurora police. The driver, identified as a 63-year-old Aurora man, remained at the scene.

Investigators do not believe that speed or intoxication were factors in the crash.

East 6th Avenue was closed for less than two hours as investigators collected evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is the second traffic-related death in Aurora in 2024, according to police.