Man critically injured in shooting at Aurora condo complex

AURORA, Colo. — A man was critically injured in a shooting at an Aurora condo complex Tuesday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residential area in the 14000 block of East 1st Drive just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and in its preliminary stage, according to the department. Aurora PD said information about the suspect is "not available at this time."