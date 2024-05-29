Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Man critically injured in shooting at Aurora condo complex

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
crime scene tape
Posted at 8:32 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 22:32:30-04

AURORA, Colo. — A man was critically injured in a shooting at an Aurora condo complex Tuesday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residential area in the 14000 block of East 1st Drive just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and in its preliminary stage, according to the department. Aurora PD said information about the suspect is "not available at this time."

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News