Man, child killed in rollover crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man and child are dead after a rollover crash in Aurora Friday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of South Havana Street and East Exposition Avenue.

According to the Aurora Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of the vehicles rolled.

Aurora police said two people were killed in the crash — a man and a child. Additional people with varying injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Aurora PD.

#APDTrafficAlert: Officers have responded to the intersection of S Havana St and E Exposition Ave for a fatal crash.



Traffic investigators are responding. The intersection is closed in all directions.



We will update when more information is available. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 30, 2023

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Aurora police said. Northbound traffic remains closed at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.