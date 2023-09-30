Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Man, child killed in rollover crash in Aurora

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 7:42 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 21:43:49-04

AURORA, Colo. — A man and child are dead after a rollover crash in Aurora Friday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of South Havana Street and East Exposition Avenue.

According to the Aurora Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of the vehicles rolled.

Aurora police said two people were killed in the crash — a man and a child. Additional people with varying injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Aurora PD.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Aurora police said. Northbound traffic remains closed at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know