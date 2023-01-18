Man arrested in connection to June homicide in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old man in June 2022, the Aurora Police Department announced Wednesday.

Around 8:27 p.m. on June 20, 2022, officers responded to reports of a shooting near East Alameda Avenue and South Jamaica Street, according to Aurora police.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a gold VW Jetta suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on June 23.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady, 26. His death was ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, Aurora police announced Darrion Rouse, 28, of Aurora was arrested for first-degree murder in connection to Cannady's death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.