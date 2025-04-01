'I just saw disaster': Aurora police searching for person who vandalized synagogue

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department said it is investigating after a synagogue was vandalized Sunday night.

The incident happened at the Ohr Avner Community Center, a Bukharian Jewish synagogue in Aurora. Rabbi David Araiev said windows were shattered and the door was broken around 8:30 p.m.

"The footage is showing that somebody is really taking a rock and breaking the door," said Araiev. "Then taking another rock and breaking another window, another window, and actually going all around to break the windows."

Aurora police confirmed no one broke into the building.

Araiev said they have received threats in the past but this is the first time there has been physical damage.

"When I came here, I just saw disaster. All the windows are broken, the doors are broken, and I understood it was probably vandalism against the Jewish community. Right now, we don't know exactly who did it. The police [are] involved with that," Araiev said.



Rabbi explains damage sustained during vandalism of Ohr Avner Community Center

Araiev said he's heard of other synagogues in the state being targeted.

"It's not a secret. Since October 7, what happened in Israel, the Jewish people feel very [threatened]. We personally also get threats from people and, of course, we try to be [peaceful] with everybody. We just try to create a Jewish life here. We are not looking for any conflict with someone," Araiev said.

Aurora PD notified its Bias Motivated Crimes detective, per standard practice.

"When you see someplace that's representing peace and prayer and you see all this footage, you know, the breaking windows all around, the door is broken, it's really breaking the heart," Araiev said.

There is a fundraising link to help the synagogue replace the door and windows. The synagogue also hopes to make security improvements through better lighting and cameras.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.