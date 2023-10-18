Fred's fresh start: 400-pound pig at center of Aurora crime spree finds new home

AURORA, Colo. — Fred, the 400-pound pig who was captured after a two-week crime spree in Aurora, has found a new home.

Aurora Animal Services and the Aurora Police Department said Fred was at the center of several traffic disturbances and damaged properties.

After a few days, officials were able to capture the pig, which they named Fred, and put an end to his crime spree.

Aurora 400-pound pig captured after multi-day crime spree throughout Aurora Kristian Lopez

Fred had been at the Aurora Animal Shelter since Sept. 27. It is believed someone abandoned him after he got too big and they were unsure what to do with him.

Pigs are not allowed on the majority of residential properties in Aurora, which made finding Fred's forever home a bit difficult. But after some time, Aurora Animal Services found the perfect match — the Eads High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) program.

Eads staff picked up Fred from the shelter Friday.

The City of Aurora said Fred will be part of the livestock husbandry education program. He could also be part of reproduction cycles with the school's female pigs "if he decides to take to it."

