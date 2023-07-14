Five people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Aurora Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Iliff Avenue at Sable Boulevard around 2:05 p.m.

Aurora PD says a car was making a left turn from Iliff onto Sable when it was struck by a pickup truck that had run a red light. The truck rolled several times for 300 feet before it came to rest on its wheels, the department said.

Seven people were in the two vehicles at the time of the crash. Two were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Aurora police. Three others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two people suffered minor injuries but were treated at the scene.

A pedestrian was struck by an auger that went flying after the crash, Aurora PD said. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Westbound Iliff Avenue will be closed for several hours, according to police.