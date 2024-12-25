Four hospitalized after shooting suspect flees from scene, crashes into RTD light rail in Aurora on Christmas

AURORA, Colo. — Four people were hospitalized after a shooting suspect reportedly crashed into an RTD light rail train in Aurora early Christmas morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said a shooting occurred on E. Kepner Place near the intersection with S. Racine Street.

A vehicle from the shooting scene was seen fleeing away before the driver crashed into an RTD light rail at Sable and Ellsworth, police said. The crash site is located about three miles away from the shooting.

Four hospitalized after shooting suspect crashes into RTD light rail in Aurora

Four people, a female train operator and three male passengers, were hospitalized following the crash, according to police. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The RTD train impacted will be out of commission for an extended period of time, police said, and all lanes of Sable at Ellsworth are closed in both directions and are not expected to open back up for several hours, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.