Former Aurora school resource officer accused of texting 16-year-old about “panties” faces criminal charges

A former Aurora Police Department school resource officer is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a 16-year-old girl while he was still on the force, according to court records and the girl’s attorney.

Egide “DJ” Ndagije, 26, was charged with three counts of official misconduct in March over allegations of wrongdoing that happened while he was working as the school resource officer at Aurora Central High School, court records show.

An Aurora Police Department internal affairs investigation found that Ndagije took a photo of a girl without permission, sent inappropriate texts to the girl and used a law enforcement database to look up the girl and her family members.

He resigned from the Aurora Police Department on Oct. 26 in lieu of termination while the investigation was ongoing, agency spokesman Matthew Longshore said in a statement Tuesday. Ndagije was hired in March 2021 and became a school resource officer in August 2022.

Court records do not detail the specific allegations that led to the criminal charges against Ndagije, and say only that he “knowingly committed… an unauthorized exercise of his official function and/or violated a statute or lawfully adopted rule or regulation relating to his office.”

Click here to read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.