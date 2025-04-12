Five people displaced after garage fire damages home in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Five people were displaced after a garage fire damaged their home Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at a home in the 7300 block of South Valdai Circle around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Eric Hurst / Aurora Fire Rescue

According to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR), several 911 callers reported that a child was unaccounted for as a vehicle burned inside a garage. A plume of smoke was visible five miles away, according to the department.

Firefighters arrived and found the garage fully engulfed in fire, with flames extending into the second floor of the home. AFR said it took about 30 minutes for crews to get the blaze under control.

Eric Hurst / Aurora Fire Rescue

The child who was initially reported missing had safely evacuated, according to AFR. No one was injured.

The house suffered significant damage in the fire, which displaced four adults and one child. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

Aurora Fire Rescue

The cause of the fire is under investigation.