Fire sparks in laundry room at Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Firefighters quickly put out a fire that sparked in the laundry room of the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora Monday afternoon.

According to Aurora Fire Rescue, the fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they spotted smoke coming from the convention center.

Aurora Fire Rescue

The fire was located in the risers of the laundry room on the first floor of the convention center. According to AFR, the fire started in a laundry vent and emitted smoke into the first and second floors of the convention center.

No injuries were reported. Convention center occupants and employees were evacuated. Hotel guests were also briefly evacuated but able to return shortly afterward.

The department said 22 fire apparatus and 62 personnel responded to the scene, including seven fire engines and four ladder trucks. The convention center was briefly closed but has since reopened.