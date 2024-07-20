Fire at Aurora apartment complex caused by unattended cooking, investigators determined

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) determined that unattended cooking sparked a fire at a four-story apartment complex Friday evening.

Firefighters were called out to a complex near the intersection of E. 16th Avenue and Nome Street around 6 p.m. When crews arrived, they found one unit on fire.

AFR said crews prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring units. Investigators determined the fire was caused by unattended cooking in the kitchen.

No one was injured and no residents were displaced, according to AFR.