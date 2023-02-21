Aurora PD: 10-year-old girl found safe after abduction; father in custody

UPDATE: The girl was found and is safe, according to Aurora PD. Her father is in custody.

In the update, the department thanked the community member who spotted the girl and called 911.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for a man who abducted his 10-year-old daughter, who he does not have custody of.

Craig Robinson, 54, and Michon, 10, were last seen getting on a Regional Transportation District (RTD) train around the Florida Station in Aurora.

Aurora Police Department

A reverse 911 has been issued to those around the Florida Station, Aurora PD said in a tweet.

Michon was last seen wearing a fluorescent adult-sized jacked and carryign a teddy bear. Robinson was last seen in a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Robinson is unhoused, so his final destination is unknown, according to Aurora police.

Anyone with information on Robinson or Michon's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.