Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A family of five was displaced after a house fire in Aurora Friday afternoon.

According to Aurora Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire near 16900 East Wagon Trail Place around 8:15 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning a single-story, single-family home. AFR said crews quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to neighboring buildings.

Two adults were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and denied transport to the hospital, according to AFR. The family of five was displaced due to the severity of the damage.

AFR said the investigation into the fire and its cause is ongoing.