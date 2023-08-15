Family demands justice after Aurora man, 27, is shot and killed at gas station

AURORA, Colo. — The family of an Aurora man who was murdered at a gas station earlier this month is speaking out — demanding that the Aurora Police Department do more to bring the shooter to justice.

“I'm demoralized right now. I'm demoralized and frustrated. I'm angry," said Reverend Dr. Jose Silva, who is the victim's uncle. "We — as a family, are disgruntled and upset and frustrated."

Rev. Dr. Silva said he is fighting for justice for his 27-year-old nephew, Kerris Silva, 27, a father of two who was shot and killed outside the Conoco Gas Station on 32nd and Peoria on Aug. 5.

“He was happy all the time," he said. "As a young kid, he loved basketball and he loved sports. He was determined, he had dreams and goals."

Dr. Silva is now urging Aurora officials to do more in this case.

"I'm frustrated that the police have not arrested anybody. I understand these things take time. But when you have enough evidence and circumstances and pieces of puzzles together, you move forward. No one should lose their life to gun violence."

He added that he believes he knows who the suspect is in the case and does not understand why police have not yet made an arrest.

There is a memorial set up at the parking spot where Kerris Silva was parked when the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. that day.

Surveillance video obtained by Denver7 shows what appears to be the suspect's vehicle pull up next to Silva's car before a man fires a shot and then drives off.

Kerris was shot and taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department.

"We have young people dying at the hands of guns, and we're not doing what we need to do enough as a community or as a police force. We have to do better and I expect better from the Aurora Police Department," said Dr. Silva.

Denver7 reached out to the Aurora Police Department. They provided the following statement:

"We offer our condolences to the Silva Family and will continue supporting them during this tragic time. The investigation into the murder of Kerris Silva is ongoing. Investigators continue following up on every lead and will identify anyone involved in this homicide."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

"We deserve some type of justice. That's all we're asking for is justice, right, like justice over vengeance," added Rev. Dr. Silva, "We have young, Black men killing each other and it is unacceptable. There has to be some sort of justice and healing for my family."