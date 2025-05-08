East Middle School in Aurora placed on brief on lockdown as police respond to call of shots fired in the area

AURORA, Colo. — East Middle School in Aurora was placed on an hourlong lockdown late Thursday afternoon following reports of shots fired in the area, according to an official with the city’s police department.

The shots were heard near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Fraser Street at around 3:30 p.m., per a social media post on X.

Out of an abundance of caution, school officials placed the campus on lockdown. No injuries have been reported so far, the official said.

Parents were warned there would be a large police presence in the area as the investigation into the report of the shots fired call is active and ongoing.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to police, who said staff were beginning the process of a controlled dismissal.