E-470 partially closes in Aurora after semi carrying wood chips catches fire

AURORA, Colo. — E-470 remained partially closed in Aurora Monday afternoon after a semi carrying wood chips caught fire earlier in the day.

First responders with Aurora Fire Rescue were called to the southbound lanes of E-470 near 38th Avenue at around 10:31 a.m. to respond to a semi that had caught on fire.

At the scene, the driver of the semi told firefighters that a flat tire had prompted him to pull over and shortly after, he noticed his wheel was on fire.

First responders, who promptly attacked the engulfed trailer upon arrival, said they had to use water tenders for water supply due to “the remote location and the absence of nearby hydrants,” according to a news release.

Aurora Fire Rescue

The fire rescue’s hazardous materials team was also deployed “to manage the safe offloading of the semi's diesel tank, which had an approximate capacity of 100 gallons,” officials said.

Crews emptied the tank safely and offloaded approximately 50 gallons of diesel without incident, they said.

In all, 17 units responded, including personnel from Sable Altura Fire Rescue, E-470, the Colorado State Patrol, and APD.

No one was injured, officials said.

E-470 personnel were working to clean-up the highway. As of 3:30 p.m., the number 1 and 2 southbound lanes remain open. All southbound lanes will reopen upon the completion of clean-up operations, officials said.