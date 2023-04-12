Pothole of the month? The contest Aurora hopes will help get its roads repaired

AURORA, Colo. — There are just a few weeks left to participate in Aurora’s pothole of the month contest.

“From November 1st to April 30th, we have a pothole of the month contest that rewards $25 gift certificates monthly for the largest pothole reported by volume,” explained City of Aurora Streets Superintendent Mike Morgan.

Morgan said once drivers report a pothole, a crew is sent out to fix it within 24 hours.

“Our crews have been working extra shifts within pothole season here to get everything repaired and taken care of,” he said.

Morgan said the pothole contests helps guide crews on where to go.

“City of Aurora is so large. We rely on the citizens of Aurora to report potholes so we can repair them,” he said. “We're taking care of the city's biggest asset that they have, which is the roadways.”

For more information on how to report a pothole, click here.