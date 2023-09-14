Driver nearly hit 20 children while speeding away from Aurora park, police say

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who allegedly nearly hit 20 children while speeding away from a park Tuesday morning.

According to police, the driver was speeding away from Aqua Vista Park around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and "may have purposely aimed his vehicle at certain people, including children, nearly hitting them."

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 to 25 with long, light-colored hair and a pockmarked face.

Aurora Police Department

The vehicle is a gold sedan, possibly a Honda Pilot, according to Aurora police.

Aurora Police Department

Aurora Police Department

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.