Driver nearly hit 20 children while speeding away from Aurora park, police say

The driver "may have purposely aimed his vehicle at certain people, including children, nearly hitting them," according to the Aurora Police Department.
Aurora Police Department
Posted at 7:06 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 21:06:37-04

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who allegedly nearly hit 20 children while speeding away from a park Tuesday morning.

According to police, the driver was speeding away from Aqua Vista Park around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and "may have purposely aimed his vehicle at certain people, including children, nearly hitting them."

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 to 25 with long, light-colored hair and a pockmarked face.

The vehicle is a gold sedan, possibly a Honda Pilot, according to Aurora police.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

