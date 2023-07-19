Driver killed in three-vehicle crash involving dump truck in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck Tuesday morning, the Aurora Police Department announced.

The crash happened at 11th Avenue and Piccadilly Street around 7:30 a.m.

According to Aurora police, a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on 11th Ave. when the driver attempted to turn north on Piccadilly Street. At that time, a Kenworth dump truck was traveling southbound on Piccadilly.

Police say the the Ford F-150 and dump truck collided when the Ford pulled onto the roadway. As a result of the crash, the dump truck crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle in the northbound lane was extricated from the vehicle by Aurora Fire Rescue's technical rescue team and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the deceased driver's identity at a later time.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was cited for a right of way violation, according to Aurora police.

Piccadilly Street was closed in both directions for nearly four hours. Aurora PD is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash-camera footage to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is the 41st traffic-related death this year, according to Aurora police.